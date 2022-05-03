Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.85.

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $287.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.52.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $90,133,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

