Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Moog has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.