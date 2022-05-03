Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $195.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.97. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $568.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

