Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NYSE:MOS opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,847,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 42,714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,232,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mosaic by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 267,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

