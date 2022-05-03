MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MP opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.14. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in MP Materials by 34.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

