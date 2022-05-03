Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 22,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,523. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

