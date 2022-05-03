MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($231.58) to €245.00 ($257.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($232.63) to €232.00 ($244.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($185.26) to €178.00 ($187.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

MTUAY opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

