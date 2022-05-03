Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.