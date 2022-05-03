MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. MultiPlan has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $298.25 million during the quarter.

NYSE MPLN opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 315,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 1,347,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

