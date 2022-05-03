MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. MultiPlan has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $298.25 million during the quarter.
NYSE MPLN opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
MultiPlan Company Profile (Get Rating)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
