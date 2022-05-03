MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. MultiPlan has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $298.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of MPLN opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

