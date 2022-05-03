Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MURGY. Morgan Stanley lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($289.47) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($352.63) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($280.00) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

MURGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. 237,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,558. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.44%.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

