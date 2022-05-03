Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:MUR opened at $37.30 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

