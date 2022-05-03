MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $496.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MVB Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

