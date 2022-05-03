Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYOV opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.79.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,348.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

