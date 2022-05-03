Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MYOV opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.79.
MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
