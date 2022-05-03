MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 196,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MYR Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MYR Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,203. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

