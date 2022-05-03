Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,613. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

