NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $896.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.