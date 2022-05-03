NantHealth (NH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,924. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts have commented on NH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NantHealth by 485.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantHealth by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

