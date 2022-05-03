Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Naspers has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

