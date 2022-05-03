Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after purchasing an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after acquiring an additional 204,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

