Natera (NTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 16,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $140,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Natera by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

