National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

TSE:ATD opened at C$58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$41.05 and a 52 week high of C$59.60. The company has a market cap of C$60.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

