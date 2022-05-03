National Bank Financial Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Sector Perform Overweight

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.83.

TSE NFI opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The firm has a market cap of C$868.50 million and a PE ratio of -42.49. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 EPS for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87. Insiders have bought 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

