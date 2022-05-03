National Bank Financial Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.
About OceanaGold (Get Rating)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
