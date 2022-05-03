National Bank Financial Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.34.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

