National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

NBGIF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. National Bank of Greece has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

