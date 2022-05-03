National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.