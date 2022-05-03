National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:NHI opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.