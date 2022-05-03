National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

