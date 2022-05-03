National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

