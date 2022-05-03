National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. 34,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 97,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

