National Vision (EYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.030-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.03-1.10 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYE opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in National Vision by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

