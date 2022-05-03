National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get National Vision alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after acquiring an additional 492,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.