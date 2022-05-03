NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.78).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.20.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

