NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

