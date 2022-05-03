NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.78).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 218.30 ($2.73) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.20. The firm has a market cap of £23.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

