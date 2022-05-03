Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NMM opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $906.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

