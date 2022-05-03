Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.