Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

