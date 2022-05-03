Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Necessity Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust. It focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S. The Necessity Retail REIT, formerly known as American Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

RTL opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

