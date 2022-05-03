Needham & Company LLC Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $16.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s current price.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

EverQuote stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 16,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,441. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $309.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279 over the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $4,990,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

