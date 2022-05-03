Nemetschek (NEM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nemetschek (ETR: NEM):

4/29/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/29/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €83.00 ($87.37) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/28/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/28/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/28/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €100.00 ($105.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/21/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/28/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €100.00 ($105.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/25/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €94.00 ($98.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/23/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/22/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/22/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €91.00 ($95.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/22/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €105.00 ($110.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/15/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NEM opened at €70.70 ($74.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.63. Nemetschek SE has a twelve month low of €54.64 ($57.52) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($122.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

