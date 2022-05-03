Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGFGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000.

Shares of NSRGF traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.26. 7,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $115.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

