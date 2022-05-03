Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 598,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

