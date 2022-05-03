Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 43,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 598,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.