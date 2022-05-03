NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251. The company has a market cap of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

