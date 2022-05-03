New Concept Energy (GBR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare New Concept Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.32% 1.57% 6.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Concept Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2223 10961 15751 622 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.59%. Given New Concept Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s rivals have a beta of -13.96, meaning that their average share price is 1,496% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 114.56 New Concept Energy Competitors $9.49 billion $644.52 million -3.32

New Concept Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Concept Energy rivals beat New Concept Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

