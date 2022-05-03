New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $947.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

