New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NGD traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.86. 343,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,362. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

