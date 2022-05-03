New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Lowered to $1.75 at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $971.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.