New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $153.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Shah Capital Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,068,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

