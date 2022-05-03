New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $153.40.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
