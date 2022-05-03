New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

