New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Stephens to “Underweight”

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

